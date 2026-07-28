Fifth Death Reported In NYC Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak

Key TakeawaysA Legionnaires' disease outbreak on Manhattan's Upper East Side has caused five deaths and sickened 90Contaminated cooling towers are the suspected source; tap water, showering and air conditioning at home remain safePeople in affected ZIP codes with flu-like symptoms should contact a healthcare provider right away.TUESDAY, July 28, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A fifth person has died in a Legionnaires' disease outbreak on Manhattan's Upper East Side, New York City health officials said.As of July 27, 90 people have been diagnosed in the month since the cluster emerged in the Carnegie Hill and Yorkville neighborhoods, according to the New York City Health Department. Seven people remained hospitalized, 65 have been discharged and 13 were never admitted.The outbreak has been traced to contaminated cooling towers — large equipment used to cool big buildings, the health department said. Officials tested 183 cooling towers at 160 buildings and found 77 positive for Legionella, the bacteria that causes the disease.Despite the contamination, officials stressed that the neighborhood's water is safe to use."Legionnaires' disease is not caused by any building's plumbing system," the health department said. "Residents in ZIP codes 10028, 10128 and 10075 can continue to drink tap water, bathe, shower, cook and use your air conditioner at home."Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia that people catch by breathing in mist or water vapor containing Legionella, the agency said. It does not spread from person to person, and it cannot be caught by drinking water or from the cooled air of an air conditioner. Complications can be serious and even fatal if the illness is not treated.No new cases have been diagnosed since July 17, and officials said they think the source of the bacteria has been eliminated. The health department requires building owners to register and routinely test cooling towers, which lets investigators respond quickly when a cluster appears.Most people exposed to the bacteria never get sick. The risk is higher for people 50 or older, those who smoke or vape, and those with diabetes or chronic heart, lung, kidney or liver disease, according to the health department. People with weakened immune systems are also more vulnerable.About 10% of people who develop Legionnaires' disease die from the infection, according to the Center for Infectious Disease Research & Policy. Early treatment with antibiotics can limit how severe the illness becomes.Symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches and cough. Some people also have headaches, fatigue, confusion or diarrhea.Anyone who lives or works in the area, or who has visited since late June, and develops flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever or trouble breathing should contact a healthcare provider right away, officials said. More informationVisit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more information about Legionnaires' disease.SOURCES: Center for Infectious Disease Research & Policy, July 22, 2026; New York City Health Department, July 27, 2026.What This Means For YouPeople who live, work in or recently visited New York City's Upper East Side and develop a cough, fever or shortness of breath should seek care quickly and mention Legionnaires' disease. Early antibiotic treatment makes a real difference..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter