Public Health

Florida Dengue Cases Nearly Double A Month After Emergency Declared

Florida’s Hillsborough County remains the hot spot, and cooler weather may offer only a short break
Macro of mosquito (Aedes aegypti) sucking blood close up on the human skin. Mosquito is carrier of Malaria, Encephalitis, Dengue and Zika virus
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