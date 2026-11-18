Key TakeawaysFlu activity is rising unusually early, with seven states now reporting high levels of illnessFlu has been tied to an estimated 2,100 deaths so far this season, including five childrenExperts urge getting a flu shot now, before Thanksgiving travel and gatherings help the virus spread.WEDNESDAY, Nov. 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Flu season has arrived early in the United States, and it’s gaining speed fast.Seven states reported high or very high flu activity in the week ending Nov. 7, up from two the week before. The figures come from the latest weekly flu report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).The increase started in the South and West. California, Louisiana, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington are the hardest hit so far, with Louisiana faring the worst, The Associated Press reports.Flu activity is running higher than is typical this early in the fall, the CDC said. Still, an early start doesn’t portend a worse season overall.Flu season “is taking off and it’s taking off in a direction that’s only likely to increase in the next month or two,” Dr. Fred Lopez, an infectious diseases specialist at LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, told AP News.Louisiana is often one of the first states to see flu climb each year, Lopez said. He pointed to high poverty, low vaccination rates and trouble getting healthcare as part of the reason.Since the current season began Oct. 1, flu has caused at least 2.6 million illnesses, 36,000 hospitalizations and 2,100 deaths. Those are CDC estimates through Nov. 7.Five children have died from flu this season, including two deaths reported in the past week. Child deaths are often reported weeks after they happen, so that count may rise.Adults 65 and older are being hospitalized at the highest rates, followed by children younger than 5.Nearly all cases this fall stem from a type of influenza A known as H1N1. The strain has picked up mutations that could help it dodge the body’s immune defenses, AP News reports.Even so, early lab testing shows this year’s vaccine still recognizes the virus that’s going around, the CDC said. It’s too soon to know how well the shot will work this season.CDC forecasts suggest flu hospitalizations and emergency room visits will likely keep climbing nationwide through late November. Doctors say they expect Thanksgiving travel and get-togethers to help the virus spread.“If you haven’t been vaccinated, you should get vaccinated now,” Lopez told AP News.People who are quite sick should wait until they recover, he added. But those who’ve already had flu this fall should still get a shot, since the vaccine guards against three strains and more than one often circulates.The CDC recommends a flu shot for everyone 6 months and older.Last winter’s flu season peaked in late December and hit some parts of the country especially hard. The CDC estimated it caused at least 24,000 deaths. A total of 203 children died from flu that season.More informationVisit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more information about flu vaccines.SOURCES: The Associated Press, Nov. 14, 2026; U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Nov. 13, 2026.What This Means For YouFlu is spreading earlier than usual this year. For people who haven't had their flu shot, getting one now can protect them before holiday gatherings with family and friends..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter