Former Surgeon General Backs CDC Nominee, But Questions Remain on Vaccines

Key TakeawaysDr. Erica Schwartz, nominated to lead the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is highly qualified, according to officialsBut they say she could face pressure over vaccine policy if confirmedSchwartz would take over after mass agency layoffs and declining public trust.TUESDAY, April 21, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A former U.S. surgeon general is weighing in on the president’s pick to lead the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), calling Dr. Erica Schwartz highly qualified while warning of some potential challenges.Dr. Jerome Adams, who worked with Schwartz during President Donald Trump’s first term, described her on CBS News' "Face the Nation" as "objectively the most qualified health nominee we’ve seen from this administration so far."But Adams also warned that the current environment could make the job rather difficult."Recent history tells us if she's confirmed, she will be under real threat to follow ideology over evidence in what is a vaccine-skeptical" Department of Health and Human Services, Adams told CBS News.Schwartz previously served as deputy surgeon general and has more than two decades of experience in public health, including 24 years in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.She also has a medical degree from Brown University and a law degree from the University of Maryland. She currently oversees health and safety programs for the U.S. Coast Guard.If confirmed, Schwartz would lead the CDC at a time of ongoing tension.The agency has been without a permanent director since last year. Previous leadership changes have included the ouster of former director Susan Monarez after disagreements with U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over vaccines.Other officials have also stepped down, citing concerns about what some described as “the weaponization of public health.”Adams pointed to recent decisions that have added to concerns, including postponement of a Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report that he said shows COVID-19 vaccines reduced emergency room visits among healthy adults.He also noted that Schwartz could face tough questions during her U.S. Senate confirmation process.She'll "clearly be pitted against RFK on vaccines," Adams said.More informationThere’s more online about the priorities and people of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. SOURCE: CBS News, April 19, 2026.What This Means For YouThe nomination of Dr. Erica Schwartz will still need to be approved by the U.S. Senate..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter