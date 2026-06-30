From Caffeine To 'Healthy' Labeling, FDA Sets Year-End Agenda For US Food Supply

Key TakeawaysAn updated U.S. Food and Drug Administration agenda for 2026 focuses on new safety guidance for U.S. food productsTopics include improved labeling for caffeine content and updated criteria for using 'healthy' food claimsThe agency also plans to address chemical safety levels for heavy metals in food for young children.TUESDAY, June 30, 2026 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the food supply issues it seeks to tackle by year’s end.The FDA’s Human Food Program aims to prevent foodborne illness, reduce diet-related chronic disease and ensure chemicals in food are safe.Its proposed agenda, announced June 29, emphasizes more information for consumers about what’s inside their food, reduced health risks and clarification on how certain foods are marketed.Among the most notable topics: industry guidance on the way manufacturers label caffeine contents in food and beverage products. The agency also plans to clarify when the "healthy" claim on food packaging can be used, a move to help shoppers make more informed dietary choices.Additionally, the agenda addresses the modern challenges of a digital-heavy food economy, including a spotlight on how foods are labeled in online grocery platforms.It also mentions plans to develop a new guide for FDA staff related to purity standards for olive oil and olive-pomace oil.Food safety is an ongoing and complex mission across the array of products sold to consumers every day. The agency plans to draft more industry guidance to prevent contamination in ready-to-eat foods and reduce chemicals in foods.For example, the FDA plans to draft guidance on action levels for cadmium and inorganic arsenic in food products meant for babies and young children. The aim: To reduce exposure to harmful environmental contaminants in foods during a critical period of child development.The use of fruits and vegetable juices as color additives is also on the agenda.While guidance documents do not carry the same legal weight as official federal regulations, if developed, they represent the FDA’s current thinking on best practices.Guidelines are also tools to help the industry maintain safety and compliance.The agency emphasized that proposed agenda may be adjusted in response to public health events or new administration policies.Members of the public are encouraged to submit recommendations or alternative suggestions through the federal regulatory portal.More informationVisit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for more information on food labeling and nutrition guidance documents.SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, constituent update, June 2026 .What This Means For YouAs the U.S. Food and Drug Administration develops new guidelines throughout the year, you may submit comments and potentially see food label changes in the future..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter