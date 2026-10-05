Public Health

Frozen Organic Berry Recall Expands To More Walmart And Trader Joe's Products

Supplier adds new lots after an E. coli outbreak tied to frozen blueberries
Trader Joe's Organic Mixed Berry Blend
FDA
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