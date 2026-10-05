Frozen Organic Berry Recall Expands To More Walmart And Trader Joe's Products

Key TakeawaysMore frozen organic berries sold at Walmart and Trader Joe's are recalled over possible E. coli contaminationShoppers should check freezers for Great Value blueberries and triple berry blend and Trader Joe's mixed berriesThe related outbreak has sickened 17 people in Florida and Georgia .MONDAY, Oct. 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) — More frozen organic berries sold at Walmart and Trader Joe's are being recalled because they could be contaminated with a dangerous strain of E. coli bacteria.The Chilean supplier behind the products, Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A., widened its recall Friday, according to a company announcement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).It's the second time the recall has expanded since it began in July.The newly recalled products include:Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend, 10 ounces, best if used by Jan. 31, 2028, or Feb. 10, 2028, (UPC: 7874211226; Lot Codes: 6 031 01, 6 041 01)Great Value Organic Blueberries, 10 ounces, best if used by Jan. 19, 2028, Feb. 9, 2028, or June 12, 2028, (UPC: 7874211213; Lot Codes: 6 019 01, 6 040 01 and 6 163 01)Trader Joe's Organic Mixed Berry Blend, 12 ounces, best before Feb. 20, 2028, (UPC: 00977654; Lot Code: 6 051 01)Lot codes are printed on the front of Great Value packages and the back of Trader Joe's packages.The Great Value products went to select Walmart stores in 30 states and Puerto Rico. The Trader Joe's berries were shipped to select stores in 26 states and Washington, D.C.Anyone who has these products shouldn't eat them. They can be thrown away or returned to the store for a full refund.The berries may carry E. coli O145, a strain that makes Shiga toxin, a poison that can damage the lining of the gut. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea that may be bloody.Most healthy people get better within a week. But some develop hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious complication that can lead to kidney failure. Young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems face the highest risk.Symptoms can start a few days after eating contaminated food or as long as nine days later, the FDA says."Consult your healthcare provider immediately if you ate recalled frozen berry products and have any symptoms that resemble an E. coli infection," the agency said.The company described the latest recall expansion as a precaution. It's based on traceback information that tracks contaminated food back through the supply chain and is linked to frozen blueberries recalled in July.That first recall involved GreenWise-brand organic blueberries sold at Publix stores.As of Sept. 21, the outbreak tied to those berries had sickened 17 people in Florida and Georgia. Six were hospitalized, but no deaths were reported.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared the outbreak over that day, but the supplier continues to issue related recalls.The recalled berries are frozen and have best-by dates stretching into 2028, so they could still be sitting in home freezers, the FDA noted.More informationVisit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more information about E. coli.SOURCES: Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A., company announcement, Oct. 2, 2026; U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Sept. 21, 2026 .What This Means For YouConsumers with frozen organic berries from Walmart or Trader Joe's should check the package against the recall list before eating them, even if they were bought months ago..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter