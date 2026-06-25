Public Health

GLP-1 Weight-Loss Boom Linked To Surge In Poison Control Calls

glp-1 injection syringe
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Poisons
Overdose
Ozempic (semaglutide)
Wegovy (semaglutide)
GLP-1 Medications
Semaglutide
logo
www.healthday.com