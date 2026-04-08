Graco Recalls Infant Car Seats Over Structural Issue

Key TakeawaysSome Graco baby car seats are being recalled A structural issue was found during testingThe company is offering free replacement .WEDNESDAY, April 8, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Some baby car seats are being recalled after a safety issue was found during testing.Graco is voluntarily recalling select SnugRide Turn & Slide car seats due to a structural problem identified during post-production lab testing.The company said the recall affects a limited number of products sold in the United States between January and March 2026.The recall includes certain SnugRide Turn & Slide rotating infant car seats, bases and travel systems.Specific model numbers include:2231809, 2231887, 2231806, 2231885, 2231881, 2231884 (car seats)2231810 (car seat base)2243083 (travel system)The products were sold through major retailers like Amazon, Babylist Target, Walmart and others, Graco said.The company said anyone with the seats should stop using them with the base right away."The current seat may continue to be used without the base in accordance with the product instructions while you wait for your selected replacement product," Graco said.If you do have an affected car seat:Check the model number on the label.Take a photo of the label on the base.Register the product online for a free replacement.Do not return the product to the store, Graco said."We know parents rely on Graco products every day, and we understand this may create frustration and disruption for families," it added. "We are working quickly to support affected families."More informationGraco provides photos of the affected products on its website.SOURCE: Graco Baby, news release, April 2026.What This Means For YouParents and caregivers who own a Graco car seat should check it now, and stop using it with the base if it's part of the recall..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter