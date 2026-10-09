Public Health

Growing Your Own Sprouts? These Broccoli Seeds Are Being Recalled For Salmonella

Seeds sold online nationwide came from a supplier lot tied to 32 illnesses in six states
Package of Home Grown broccoli sprout seeds included in recall
FDA
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
FDA
Food Poisoning
Public Health
Salmonella
Food Recalls
Foodborne Illness
consumer news
Breaking
Breaking News
logo
www.healthday.com