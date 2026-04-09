Hair Growth Product Recalled Over Child Poisoning Risk

Key TakeawaysA hair growth kit is being recalled because it lacks child-safe packagingRoughly 6,200 units are affectedFree empty replacement bottles with the correct packaging are being offered.THURSDAY, April 9, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A hair growth product is being recalled because it could pose a serious risk to kids.The recall affects Tuymec Minoxidil Hair Growth Kits, which contain a 5% minoxidil spray with biotin, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said.CPSC said the bottles are not child-resistant, which could increase the risk of injury or death if a child swallows the liquid inside.Minoxidil is a medication used to treat hair loss, but it can be harmful if ingested.As required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, products like this must be sold in child-resistant packaging.The current packaging does not meet those safety standards, CPSC said.The recall includes about 6,200 units sold on Amazon between June and August of last year for about $24.The kits include two black spray bottles labeled with the following:“Tuymec Minoxidil Hair Growth”“Advanced Formula”“5% Minoxidil with BIOTIN”They were made in China and sold by DrHealBeauty of Japan, the CPSC said.Anyone with the product should stow it out of children’s reach right away.Contact DrHealBeauty to request a free replacement bottle with a child-resistant cap and then transfer the liquid into the new container.Customers can reach out via email at drhealbeauty@gmail.com, or contact the company online at drhealbeauty.com and click “Recall Details” at the top of the page for more information.No injuries have been reported.More informationThe Consumer Healthcare Products Association has more on child-resistant packaging.SOURCE: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, news recall, April 6, 2026.What This Means For YouKeep this hair growth spray away from kids and switch to a safer container if you have it..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter