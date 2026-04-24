Public Health

Heated Socks Sold at Costco Recalled After Burn Reports

Recalled 32 Degrees Heated Socks with rechargeable battery pack, user manual and packaging against a gray background.
The recalled 32 Degrees Heated Socks with rechargeable battery pack, user manual and packagingU.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
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