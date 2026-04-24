Heated Socks Sold at Costco Recalled After Burn Reports

Key TakeawaysMore than 207,000 pairs of heated socks are being recalled due to a burn risk In all, 14 incidents have been reported, including 13 cases of burnsConsumers should stop using the socks and return them to Costco for a refund right away.FRIDAY, April 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) — More than 207,000 pairs of 32 Degrees heated socks are being pulled from shelves after users reported burns linked to the product, according to a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).The socks can become a hazard during high-intensity activity, when heat, friction, moisture and pressure build up, the CPSC said.So far, 14 incidents have been reported. Of those, 13 involved first- or second-degree burns.The recall includes black heated socks sold in medium, large and extra-large sizes. The label “32° HEAT” is on the battery pack, packaging and user manual, the CPSC reported.The socks were sold at Costco stores and online at Costco.com from August 2025 through March 2026, with prices ranging from $30 to $46.The products, manufactured in China, were imported by David Peyser Sportswear, doing business as 32 Degrees.Consumers are urged to stop using the socks right away and return them to Costco for a full refund.More informationFolks can contact the company by phone at 833-997-2452 weekdays between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET; or by email to recall@32degrees.com. Customers can reach out online at https://www.32degrees.com/recall or https://www.32degrees.com and click “Sock Recall” at the bottom of the page under “Support.”SOURCE: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, April 23, 2026.What This Means For YouIf you own these heated socks, stop using them immediately and return them to Costco for a refund..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter