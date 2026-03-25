Pizza Recall Issued in 10 States Over Metal Risk

Key TakeawaysSome pizzas and focaccias may contain small metal fragmentsProducts were delivered to numerousAnyone in possession of the products should throw them out immediately.WEDNESDAY, March 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A pizza sold through a popular meal delivery service and focaccia bread sold at supermarkets have been recalled after reports that they may contain small metal fragments.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the recall is for the Basil Pesto & Mozzarella pizzas made by Bakkavor, a company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. It is sold through the popular meal delivery service HelloFresh.A larger recall — also due to possible contamination with small metal fragments — affects Roasted Tomato Parmesan Focaccia Bread sold under these brand names:Frederik’s by Meijier Slow Roasted Tomato & Shredded Parmesan Cheesefresh and simple Roasted Tomato & Parmesan Focaccia distributed by BakkavorHT Traders Roasted Tomato & Parmesan Focaccia destributed by Harris Teeter Inc.Trader Joe’s Focaccia Bread Roasted Tomato & Parmesan sold by Trader Joe’sThe larger recall affects 23,549 cases of focaccia, the FDA said.The FDA has labeled the recalls, initiated in January, as Class II, meaning the products "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."The pizza issue claims to be related to slow-roasted tomatoes used in the pizza. The company said the tomatoes may have been contaminated with the metal fragments.The recall includes the following lot numbers and use by dates:Lot 20367483 with a use by date of 6/29/26Lot 20367483 with a use by date of 6/30/26Lot 20377537 with a use by date of 9/4/26Lot 20377821 with a use by date of 9/5/26The pizzas were sent to customers in 10 states: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia.In a Reddit post, a user posted a screenshot of what appears to be HelloFresh saying, "one of our ingredient suppliers has just informed us that certain lots of slow roasted tomatoes, an ingredient in the Basil Pesto & Mozzarella Pizza, has the potential presence of metal fragments."It added that anyone who received the pizza between Oct. 8, 2025, and Jan. 23, 2026, should throw it away.The focaccia recall affects these products:Frederik's by Meijer Slow Roasted Tomato & Parm Focaccia: Lot 20359045 with a use by date of 4/27/26 Lot 20360217 with a use by date of 4/28/26 Lot 20367746 with a use by date of 7/3/26 Lot 20373614 with a use by date of 8/3/26.Fresh & Simple Roasted Tomato Parmesan Focaccia: Lot 20370988 with a use by date of 7/19/26 HT Traders Roasted Tomato Parmesan Focaccia: Lot 20360340 with a use by date of 5/1/26 Lot 20368264 with a use by date of 7/7/26Trader Joe's Focaccia Bread Roasted Tomato & Parm: Lot 20366937 with a use by date of 7/26/26 Lot 20367144 with a use by date of 7/27/26 Lot 20367326 with a use by date of 7/28/26 Lot 20367484 with a use by date of 7/29/26 Lot 20369659 with a use by date of 8/11/26 Lot 20370576 with a use by date of 8/13/26 Lot 20371292 with a use by date of 8/18/26 Lot 20371619 with a use by date of 8/19/26 Lot 20367326 with a use by date of 8/20/26 Lot 20375535 with a use by date of 9/14/26 Lot 20376542 with a use by date of 9/27/26 Lot 20376732 with a use by date of 9/28/26 Lot 20376925 with a use by date of 9/29/26 Lot 20377124 with a use by date of 9/30/26 Lot 20377366 with a use by date of 10/1/26 Lot 20378027 with a use by date of 10/6/26 Lot 20378264 with a use by date of 10/7/26 Lot 20378471 with a use by date of 10/8/26 Lot 20379131 with a use by date of 10/11/26 Lot 20379267 with a use by date of 10/12/26 Lot 20379723 with a use by date of 10/13/26 Lot 20380072 with a use by date of 10/14/26 Lot 20380255 with a use by date of 10/15/26More informationFor more about the recalls, visit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.SOURCES: NJ.com, March 24, 2026; U.S. Food and Drug Administration, enforcement report, March 23, 2026 .What This Means For YouIf you have products included in these recalls, throw them out. Don't eat them..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter