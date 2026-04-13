Jasmine Rice Recalled Nationwide Over Possible Contamination

Key TakeawaysOrganic rice from Lundberg Family Farms is being voluntarily recalled nationwideThe product may contain a foreign materialAbout 4,500 cases of the rice are affected.MONDAY, April 13, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Select bags of Lundberg jasmine rice are being pulled from store shelves.Lundberg Family Farms is voluntarily recalling certain bags of the company's organic white jasmine rice sold nationwide.The Richvale, California-based company told Health that the rice, sold at grocery stores including Wegman's, may contain foreign material, which could pose a safety hazard.The recall includes:Product: Regenerative Organic Certified® White Jasmine RiceSize: 2 poundsUPC: 073416-040281Best-by dates: Feb. 1, 2027 (lot 260201) and Feb. 2, 2027 (lot 260202)Total affected: About 4,500 casesThe recall is classified as Class II, meaning the product could cause temporary or medically reversible health effects, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.The company told Health that it notified the FDA, but the agency has not yet issued a public notice.Those who own this brand of white rice with one of the affected lot codes should throw it away. It can be returned for a full refund if bought at Wegman's.More informationStay up to date with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recalls by visiting the agency's website.SOURCE: Health.com, April 10, 2026.What This Means For YouConsumers should not eat this rice if they have purchased it..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter