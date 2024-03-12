Johnsonville Sausages Recalled Due to Rubber Pieces

TUESDAY, March 12, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Be sure to check your fridge for any Johnsonville turkey kielbasa sausage -- over 35,000 pounds of the product is under recall due to some customers finding "pieces of rubber" in the packaged meat.

Denmark, Wisc.-based Salm Partners, which makes the sausage, said the products under recall were made Oct 30 and 31 and shipped to retailers nationwide.

They carry labels reading Johnsonville POLISH KIELBASA TURKEY sausage, and have best before dates of "05/17/24" and "05/18/24" printed on the sides of the plastic packaging.

Recalled products also bear the establishment number stamp of "P-32009" on the packaging.

According to a news release from the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety & Inspection Service (FSIS), so far there "have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury due to consumption of these products."

FSIS urges that anyone who finds the recalled sausages in their refrigerators toss them out or return them to where they were purchased.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety & Inspection Service, news release, March 7, 2024