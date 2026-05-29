Kenyan Court Blocks Trump's Plan To Quarantine Ebola Patients

Key TakeawaysA Kenyan court has halted a Trump administration plan to quarantine Ebola-exposed Americans in KenyaThe court cited threats to Kenyan lives and barred entrance to the country to anyone from Ebola-affected regionsRights group Katiba Institute challenged the arrangement, demanding transparency and an Ebola preparedness plan.FRIDAY, May 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A Kenyan court has reportedly shut down a plan set in motion by the Trump administration to quarantine Ebola-exposed Americans in Kenya.A response to an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the plan was to quarantine exposed or infected U.S. citizens at a makeshift field hospital in Kenya. The move concerned health experts, who warned that care overseas would be inferior to that available in U.S. specialized units. The Kenyan court suspended the plan the day U.S. officials intended to open the facility, citing a threat to the lives of the Kenyan people, according to The Washington Post. The facility was built by the U.S. military at Laikipia Air Base, about 125 miles from Nairobi, Kenya’s capital. It would have been staffed by U.S. Public Health Service officers.While Kenya agreed to the plan for the field hospital, it sparked widespread public opposition and was challenged in court by Katiba Institute, a constitutional rights advocacy group, The Post reported. The group petitioned the court to bar individuals who are exposed to or infected with Ebola from entering the nation. It also urged the court to have the Kenyan Health Ministry present a contingency plan for its Ebola preparedness and to disclose its terms, The Post said.“At its core, the case is about preserving constitutional accountability, protecting public health and ensuring that no government may place expediency above the lives and safety of the people of Kenya,” the Katiba Institute posted on X.In response, a judge ruled Friday that no one from the Ebola-affected regions is allowed to enter Kenya and that the quarantine facility will not open prior to a court hearing scheduled for June 2.Besides sparking a public outcry, the plan also raised ethical questions about the Trump administration’s refusal to let Americans exposed to Ebola receive treatment back home.A senior administration official said Thursday that the field hospital was designed to offer respiratory support and hydration on site. Americans would be sent to specialized facilities in Europe if more advanced care were needed. The official said transporting Americans to those facilities would be safer and faster than putting them on long flights back to the United States, according to The Post.There is no currently approved vaccine or therapeutic for the Bundibugyo virus, the strain of Ebola that is at the center of the outbreak in the DRC. Patients at the proposed Kenyan facility who become ill before evacuating would be treated with monoclonal antibodies and a broad-spectrum antiviral called remdesivir. While not approved to treat Ebola, it is commonly used off-label.Ebola is believed to have claimed nearly 250 lives and sickened more than 1,000 in the DRC and Uganda, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). To date, there are no Ebola cases associated with the outbreak in the United States, and the risk to the general public remains low, says the CDC’s website.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Information has information on the current Ebola situation.SOURCE: The Washington Post, May 29, 2026 .What This Means For YouThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies are taking steps to prevent Ebola disease from entering the United States..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter