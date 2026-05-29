Public Health

Kenyan Court Blocks Trump's Plan To Quarantine Ebola Patients

The court cited threats to Kenyan lives and barred entrance to the country to anyone from Ebola-affected regions
A man hangs an Ebola awareness banner in the Kigonze camp in Bunia, in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo
Glody MURHABAZI/AFP/Getty
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