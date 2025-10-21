Last Ebola Patient in Congo Discharged, No New Cases Reported

Key TakeawaysThe last Ebola patient in Congo’s Kasai province was discharged SundayNo new cases have been detected since Sept. 25The outbreak caused 64 cases and 43 deaths since it began in early September.TUESDAY, Oct. 21, 2025 (HealthDay News) — The World Health Organization (WHO) says the final Ebola patient from Congo’s most recent outbreak has been discharged — a hopeful milestone in efforts to contain the deadly virus.The last confirmed case was reported Sept. 25, and no new infections have been detected since, WHO officials said. The country has now begun a 42-day countdown — twice the virus’s incubation period — to officially declare the outbreak over if no additional cases come about.The outbreak, first detected on Sept. 4 in the Bulape health district of Congo’s Kasai province, has seen 64 cases — 53 confirmed and 11 probable, according to WHO data. In all, WHO said 43 people died and 19 recovered, including the most recent survivor who was released from care over the weekend.“The recovery of the last patient just six weeks after the outbreak was declared is a remarkable achievement that shows how strong partnership, national expertise and determination have contributed to overcoming challenges to save and protect lives,” Dr. Mohamed Janabi, WHO's regional director for Africa, said.WHO officials said they remain on the ground, working with Congo to continue monitoring for new cases and ensure response efforts remain in place.This marks the first Ebola outbreak in 18 years in Kasai, a region where poor road networks made reaching patients especially challenging.Ebola, a severe and often fatal illness caused by the Ebola virus, spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected people or contaminated materials. WHO said outbreaks can be controlled through early detection and isolation.More informationThe World Health Organization has more on ebola.SOURCE: STAT News, Oct. 20, 2025.What This Means For YouThis latest patient recovery shows progress in controlling the Ebola outbreak in Congo..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter