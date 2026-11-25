Key TakeawaysPeople within 5 miles southwest of an Iowa Army plant were told to evacuate before today's detonationResidents up to 20 miles away should stay inside with windows shut and heating and cooling turned offLead dust is especially dangerous for children and pregnant women, and no level of exposure is safe.WEDNESDAY, Nov. 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) — People in southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri are being told to stay inside or leave home as the U.S. Army destroys nearly 5 tons of deteriorating explosives that could release toxic lead dust.The blast was scheduled for 9 a.m. CT today at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, The New York Times reported.The material, lead azide, helps detonate military munitions. It sat in two earth-covered bunkers for more than two decades and has broken down so badly that officials say it can't be moved safely.The Army says it's aiming for "zero release" of lead. But its latest model shows dust could drift about 50 miles southwest, reaching Clark County, Missouri, according to The Times.If the detonation goes wrong, Army maps suggest lead could spread as far as 100 miles.Residents within 5 miles southwest of the plant have been told to evacuate. A Federal Emergency Management Agency alert also told people within 20 miles to remain inside because of dust, noise and vibration.Lead is a nerve toxin, and there's no safe level of exposure. It's especially harmful to children, whose brains are still developing, and to pregnant women, who face a higher risk of premature birth and miscarriage. Older adults are also more vulnerable.Breathing in lead particles is the most immediate danger. Still, a brief exposure is "rarely a medical emergency," said Dr. Dan McCabe, medical director of the Iowa Poison Control Center.Keeping windows and doors shut and switching off the furnace or air conditioning to avoid pulling in outside air can "greatly reduce the chance of exposure," McCabe said in a statement.Health officials advise staying indoors for 24 to 48 hours after the blast.The longer-term concern is dust settling on yards, playgrounds, cars and farm soil. New models suggest roughly 350 farms could lie in the plume's path, The Times reported.Leafy crops could become unsafe to eat if lead dust lands on them, Murray McBride, an emeritus professor at Cornell University's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, previously told The Times.The parts of corn and soybean plants that people eat are unlikely to pick up lead, he added, and it probably won't make its way into meat or milk. Iowa officials also urged farmers to shelter livestock where possible.To contain the blast, the Army said it surrounded the bunkers with foam blocks and tanks holding more than 120,000 gallons of water. Misting units and sprayers will soak the air and ground so particles fall to earth instead of drifting.Before the detonation, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency collected soil, air and water samples to establish normal lead levels and plans to keep testing afterward.The Army has pledged to send testing teams into the plume's path right after the blast and to clean up any soil where lead tops federal limits.More informationVisit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for more information about protecting your family from lead.SOURCES: The New York Times, Nov. 25, 2026; Iowa Poison Control Center, news release, Nov. 22, 2026.What This Means For YouPeople living in southeast Iowa or northeast Missouri should follow local shelter-in-place orders and remain indoors until officials give the all-clear. Check government maps to see if the area is affected by dust fallout..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter