Listeria Outbreak Tied to Ready-to-Eat Meats Leaves 9 Hospitalized, With 1 Infant Death

MONDAY, Nov. 25, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Listeria illness linked to ready-to-eat meat and poultry products has sickened 11 people in four states, including nine who required hospitalization.

One illness ended in the death of an infant in California, according to a statement from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Cases have also been reported in Illinois, New York and New Jersey.

The outbreak has spurred the recall of more than 72,000 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry products made by Yu Shang Food, Inc., of Spartanburg, S.C., according to the USDA's Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS).

"Interviews with sick people and laboratory findings show that Yu-Shang Food ready-to-eat meat and poultry products are making people sick," according to the CDC statement. "These items have been recalled, but some items may still be in people’s refrigerators or freezers. Examples of recalled foods include pork hock, chicken feet, pork feet, duck neck, beef shank, and pork tongue."

A full list of the products and photos of packaging can be found at the FSIS site.

If you find any of the product in your refrigerator, throw it out or return it to point of purchase, the CDC said.

"Clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled foods. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces," the agency added.

Listeria bacteria causes listeriosis, the third-leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States. Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches and fatigue. An infection can also cause a stiff neck, a headache, confusion or seizures.

According to the CDC, "symptoms usually start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after."

Older adults, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are the most vulnerable to infection.

Listeria is especially dangerous for pregnant women and can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth or a life-threatening infection in their newborn.

Nearly 1,600 people are infected with listeria and about 260 die from infection annually, according to the CDC.

More information

Find out more about listeria at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

SOURCES: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, USDA Food Safety Inspection Service, statements, Nov. 22, 2024