Public Health

CMS Extends Medicare's Short-Term Bridge Program for GLP-1 Obesity Drug Coverage

The program allows eligible patients to get coverage with a $50 copay
Obesity And Weightloss. Feet On Weight Scale. Pounds
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Medicare
Obesity
Weight Loss
Medicaid Insurance
Drug Costs
GLP-1 Medications

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