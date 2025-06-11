Midea Recalls 1.7 Million AC Units Over Mold Risk

Key TakeawaysMore than 1.7 million AC units made by Midea are being recalled due to a possible mold riskConsumers reported symptoms such as coughing, sore throats and infectionsCustomers can get a free repair or a full refund from Midea.WEDNESDAY, June 11, 2025 (HealthDay News) — More than 1.7 million window air conditioners are being recalled because of a risk for mold growth, which can lead to serious health problems.The affected units are made by Midea and include U Window Air Conditioners and U+ Window Air Conditioners, CBS News said.A drainage problem can cause water to pool inside the machines, creating a potential mold hazard, according to a recall notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).So far, the CPSC has received at least 152 reports of mold buildup in these air conditioners. At least 17 people have reported getting sick from the exposure, with symptoms such as coughing, sore throats and respiratory infections.The air conditioners were sold between March 2020 and May 2025 at major retailers like Best Buy, Costco and Home Depot. They cost between $280 and $500. Nearly 46,000 additional units were sold in Canada, CBS News said.The recalled units were sold under several brand names, including Comfort Aire, Danby, Frigidaire, Insignia, Keystone, LBG Products, Mr. Cool, Perfect Aire and Sea Breeze. Most models measure about 22 inches wide and 14 inches high, the recall notice said.Midea is offering customers a full refund or a free repair. You can return your unit using a free shipping label provided by the company. You can also cut the power cord and send a photo to Midea to get your money back.More informationConsumers should check if their air conditioner is included in the recall.SOURCE: CBS News, June 6, 2025.What This Means For YouPeople who own a Midea window AC unit should check the recall list. Mold exposure can lead to health problems, and Midea is offering free repairs or refunds..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter