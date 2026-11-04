Millions Of Americans Are Driving While Dangerously Tired

Key TakeawaysMore than 60% of American drivers admit to drowsy drivingDrowsy driving contributes to 1 in 5 fatal crashes40% of drivers cannot recognize basic warning signs of sleepiness.WEDNESDAY, Nov. 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) — More than 6 in 10 American drivers admit they've driven while dangerously sleepy.A new National Sleep Foundation report estimates 145 million adults have driven drowsy, including nearly 35 million who do so at least monthly.And about 40% don't recognize warning signs like frequent blinking, head-nodding or drifting out of their lane.Drowsy driving is responsible for 1 in 5 deadly crashes, according to data cited in the report."Every signal in this year's report points the same way: Drowsy driving is common, it's under-recognized and the public is ready for solutions," said Joseph Dzierzewski, senior vice president of research and scientific affairs at the foundation. "When 4 in 10 drivers can't identify even the most basic of warning signs, too many people don't realize they're impaired and shouldn't be behind the wheel."The researchers say drowsy driving deserves the same serious attention as drunken driving.And 62% of Americans support making it illegal when it causes serious injury or death."Drowsy driving is impaired driving, and Americans are telling us it's time to treat it seriously," Foundation CEO John Lopos said.The foundation recommends adults get seven to nine hours of shut-eye each night, plan an alternative ride when they’re short on sleep and speak up if someone else seems too tired to get behind the wheel.More informationThe National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has more on driving safety.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, Nov. 4, 2026 .What This Means For YouBeware: Drowsy driving may impair your ability to recognize warning signs, react quickly and stay in control of your vehicle..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter