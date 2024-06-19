More Sickened After Eating Diamond Shruumz Bars, Cones and Gummy Edibles

WEDNESDAY, June 19, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The number of people severely sickened after consuming mushroom edibles sold as Diamond Shruumz-brand chocolate bars, cones or gummies has risen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday.

"As of June 17, 2024, a total of 26 illnesses have been reported from 16 states," the FDA noted in an updated advisory. That's up from 12 cases in 8 states reported a week ago.

"Twenty-five of the 26 people have reported seeking medical care; 16 have been hospitalized," the FDA added, noting that "no deaths have been reported."

The exact cause of the illnesses isn't clear, but the FDA said its "investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of these illnesses and the appropriate next steps."

Symptoms have included "seizures, central nervous system depression [loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness], agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea and vomiting," the agency added.

The Diamond Shruumz-brand mushroom edible products are being marketed online and at smoke/vape shops, legal CBD/THC shops and other retail outlets nationwide. The FDA is asking retailers to stop selling the products.

"FDA has been in contact with the firm about a possible voluntary recall, but these discussions are still ongoing," the agency noted.

The edibles pose a special danger to kids, the FDA added.

"This product may appeal to children and teenagers as it is marketed as a candy," the FDA noted. "Parents and caregivers should consider discussing the information in this advisory with their children and take extra care to avoid this product being consumed by younger people."

Anyone who does become ill after consuming Diamond Shruumz-brand products should call the Poison Help Line at 800-222-1222.

