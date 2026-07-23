Nearly 1.6 Million Dozen Eggs Pulled From Shelves Over Salmonella Concerns

Key TakeawaysMillions of eggs are being recalled over possible Salmonella contaminationRecalled eggs were sold at Kroger and Brookshire Grocery stores across six Southern and Southwestern statesNo illnesses have yet been reported.THURSDAY, July 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Nearly 1.6 million dozen eggs sold across the South and Southwest are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. announced the voluntary recall Wednesday of 1,589,577 dozen white shell eggs and brown cage-free shell eggs produced at two of its Texas farms. The eggs may carry Salmonella Enteritidis, one of the most common causes of foodborne illness.The company said it caught the problem through routine environmental monitoring at the two farms, not through reports of sickness. No illnesses have been linked to the eggs so far, according to the company announcement.The eggs were produced between June 6 and July 3 and shipped to foodservice and retail customers. They reached shoppers at Kroger stores in Texas and Louisiana, and Brookshire Grocery stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Mississippi. Some smaller retail outlets also sell the recalled eggs.Consumers should check their home refrigerators and look for sell-by or best-by dates from July 20 through Aug. 17.Recalled cartons carry the plant code P-1950 or 840962, printed in date-coding ink on the left or right side of the carton, along with a Julian date (a three-digit code for the day of the year the eggs were packed) between 157 and 184. No other Midwest Poultry Services products are part of the recall.The recalled items are:Kroger — Large 12-count (UPC 011110609038), Large 18-count (011110609335), Large 60-count (011110609144), Extra Large 12-count (011110609045), Medium 12-count (011110609021), Medium 30-count (011110609809), Jumbo 12-count (011110609052)Simple Truth Cage Free — Medium Brown 12-count (011110870230), Large Brown 12-count (011110797704), Large Brown 18-count (011110893109), Large Brown 24-count (011110150974)Brookshire's — Large 6-count (092825095644), Large 12-count (092825095552), Large 18-count (092825095569), Large 36-count (092825109808), Large 60-count (092825095637), Extra Large 18-count (092825095606), Jumbo 12-count (092825095583)Country Morning — Large 12-count (078566200004), Large 18-count (078566005036), Large 2½-dozen (079307005162), Extra Large 12-count (078566001021), Medium 12-count (078566001045), Jumbo 12-count (078566001014)Sunups — Medium 2½-dozen (028621304987)Bulk cartons (no UPC) — Grade AA Large Bulk 30-dozen; Grade A Large Bulk 15-dozen; Grade A Large Bulk-TICTAC; Grade A Large Brown Bulk-TICTAC; Grade A Medium Bulk 30-dozen; Grade A Medium Bulk 15-dozen; Grade A Extra Large Bulk 15-dozen; Grade A Jumbo Bulk 20-countSalmonella sickens about 1.35 million people in the United States each year, and contaminated food is behind most of those illnesses, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Most healthy people who get sick run a fever and have diarrhea that may be bloody, along with nausea, vomiting and stomach pain. In rare cases, the bacteria can reach the bloodstream and cause far more serious problems.Some people are more likely to become seriously ill, the CDC said. These include children under 5; adults 65 and older; adults 50 and older who have health problems such as heart disease; and people with weakened immune systems.Midwest Poultry Services urged customers not to eat the recalled eggs and to return them to the store where they were bought for a full refund. The company has stopped distributing fresh eggs from its Texas farms.More informationVisit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more information about preventing Salmonella infection.SOURCES: Midwest Poultry Services, L.P., company announcement, July 22, 2026; U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oct. 4, 2024.What This Means For YouConsumers who have eggs from any of these brands at home should check the side of the carton for code P-1950 or 840962 and a three-digit code between 157 and 184. They should not be eaten. Any matches should be returned to the store for a refund..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter