Public Health

New Disease Threats Follow Trump Administration's Health Program Cuts

Bacterium Vibrio vulnificus, 3D illustration. The causative agent of serious seafood-related infections and infected wound after swimming in warm sea water
Bacterium Vibrio vulnificus, 3D illustration. The causative agent of serious seafood-related infections and infected wound after swimming in warm sea waterAdobe Stock
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