Nuts.com Recalls 10,000+ Pounds of Candy Over Allergy Risk

Key TakeawaysEspresso Malted Milk Balls from Nuts.com are being recalledThe candy contains wheat and soyThe label does not include the allergens.TUESDAY, April 14, 2026 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Class I recall for Nuts.com’s Espresso Malted Milk Balls after finding the product contains undeclared wheat and soy, two major allergens.In all, 10,190 pounds of the candy are affected, according to an enforcement report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).The product was sold nationwide in one-pound sealed pouches and 20-pound clear plastic bags packed inside cardboard boxes.The ingredient labels did not list either wheat or soy, which could pose a serious risk for anyone with allergies.The affected candy is sold under the SKU 5106-01.The FDA classifies a Class I recall as the most serious type, meaning the product could cause serious adverse health consequences or death.As of 9 a.m. ET April 14, the recall report does not include details on refunds or next steps from the company, but anyone with wheat or soy allergies who has purchased the candy should not eat it.More informationThe U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has more on unreported allergens.SOURCES: AOL, April 10, 2026; U.S. Food and Drug Administration, enforcement report, March 26, 2026.What This Means For YouConsumers who have these milk balls at home should not eat them if they have a wheat or soy allergy..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter