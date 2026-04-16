Public Health

One Lot of Xanax Recalled Nationwide Over Quality Issue, FDA Says

Woman taking Xanax tablet by Pfizer for treating panic and anxiety disorder. Package of pills. Pharmacy and medicine concept.
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Recalls
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Xanax

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