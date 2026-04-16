One Lot of Xanax Recalled Nationwide Over Quality Issue, FDA Says

Key TakeawaysOne lot of Xanax has been recalled after failing to meet quality standardsThe issue may affect how the drug releases into the bodyIt's not clear how many bottles are involved in the recall.THURSDAY, April 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A widely used anxiety medication is being pulled from shelves due to "failed dissolution specifications," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.The agency's enforcement report said that one lot of Xanax has been recalled nationwide by the company Viatris.The recall, issued March 17, affects lot number 8177156. The bottles contain 60 tablets of the 3-milligram extended-release version of the prescription drug, with an expiration date of Feb. 28, 2027.The problem, according to NBC Chicago, is that the tablets may not break down and release the drug into the body as intended.This could make the medication less effective or lead to inconsistent dosing, officials explained.The recall has been classified as Class II, meaning use of the product “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” the FDA said.The number of bottles affected is not known, NBC Chicago said.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on Xanax.SOURCES: NBC Chicago, April 15, 2026; U.S. Food and Drug Administration, enforcement report, April 8, 2026 .What This Means For YouCheck your medication lot number if you own Xanax, and do not consume it if it matches the number 8177156..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter