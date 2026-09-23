Public Health

Organic Applesauce Recalled Over High Levels Of Mold Toxin

Routine FDA testing found patulin above safety limits in Wholesome Pantry jars sold at ShopRite and four other chains
Wholesome Pantry Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce
Wakefern Food Corp.
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