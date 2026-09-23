Organic Applesauce Recalled Over High Levels Of Mold Toxin

Key TakeawaysWakefern Food Corp. recalled Wholesome Pantry Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce over high levels of patulin, a mold toxinRecalled 23-ounce jars were sold at five retail chainsNo illnesses have been reported, and customers can return the applesauce for a refund or replacement.WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Wakefern Food Corp. has recalled jars of its Wholesome Pantry Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce after federal testing turned up high levels of patulin, a toxin made by mold.The patulin levels are above food safety limits and don't meet the company's own quality standards, so the applesauce shouldn't be eaten, Wakefern said. No illnesses have been reported.The problem surfaced during routine testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the company said.The recall covers 23-ounce plastic jars with UPC code 04119005677. Every recalled jar has a best-by date of June 16, 2027.The applesauce was sold at five grocery chains that belong to Wakefern, a cooperative based in Keasbey, New Jersey. Those chains are:ShopRitePrice Rite MarketplaceThe Fresh GrocerGourmet GarageFairway MarketNo other Wakefern products sold at those stores are part of the recall, the company said."Customers who purchased the recalled product can return it to the store for an immediate refund or replacement," Maureen Gillespie, a spokesperson for Wakefern, said in the announcement.Anyone who still has the applesauce at home should check the label and best-by date. Customers with questions can call 800-ShopRite (800-746-7748) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.Patulin is a mycotoxin that forms when certain molds grow on fruit, grains or cheese, according to the FDA. Apples are the best-known source.Shoppers generally can't tell on their own whether a food contains mycotoxins, the agency says. Bruised or damaged apples are more likely to carry these molds. The risk goes up when moldy fruit is used to make apple products such as juice.Heat doesn't solve the problem. Pasteurization, the heat treatment used to kill germs in juice and many other foods, won't get rid of patulin, the FDA says.Eating or drinking products with too much patulin can cause nausea and vomiting. The toxin may also cause cell damage, according to the agency.The FDA tests foods for patulin and other mold toxins through an ongoing monitoring program. The agency has also set a maximum allowed level for patulin in apple juice and apple juice products.More informationVisit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for more information about mycotoxins in food.SOURCES: Wakefern Food Corp., company announcement, Sept. 14, 2026; U.S. Food and Drug Administration, July 6, 2026.What This Means For YouConsumers who have Wholesome Pantry Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce at home should check for a June 16, 2027, best-by date. If it matches, it should be returned to the store for a refund or replacement..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter