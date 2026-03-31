Over 10.2 Million Grill Brushes Recalled Over Metal Bristle Risk

Key TakeawaysMore than 10.2 million grill brushes have been recalledReports of loose bristles being ingested prompted the recallSome cases required medical care to remove bristles from people's throats.TUESDAY, March 31, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Millions of grill brushes are being recalled following reports that small metal bristles can break off and end up in food.The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says about 10.2 million Nexgrill metal wire grill brushes are affected.The problem: Loose bristles can stick to grills or food and be swallowed accidentally, leading to painful injuries in the mouth, throat or digestive tract.So far, Nexgrill has received at least 68 reports of bristles coming loose, CPSC said.This includes five cases where people swallowed bristles and needed medical treatment to remove them.The recall includes several Nexgrill grill brushes with metal wire bristles and black plastic or wood handles, measuring 18 to 21 inches long.The model numbers affected include:530-0024 (19-Inch Grill Brush)530-0024G (Grill Cleaning Brush with Scraper)530-0034 (Long Handle Grill Brush)530-0039 (Grill Brush and Scraper)530-0041 (Grill Brush with Scrub Pad)530-0042 (Wood Handle Grill Brush)Anyone who owns one of the recalled Nexgrill brushes should stop using it immediately. Those who suspect they have ingested a bristle should seek medical care immediately.The brushes were sold at Home Depot stores and online from 2015 through 2026 for about $5 to $15.Nexgrill is offering a refund in the form of a gift card. To get one, customers should register online and upload a photo of the brush with a provided code before throwing it out.More informationConsumers can contact the company at 800-942-1498. They can also visit https://nexgrill.mktpoint.com/recall or www.nexgrill.com and click on "Product Recalls" for more information.SOURCE: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, news release, March 26, 2026.What This Means For YouThese loose bristles could cause serious injury if ingested..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter