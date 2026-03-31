Public Health

Over 10.2 Million Grill Brushes Recalled Over Metal Bristle Risk

Reports of loose bristles being ingested prompted the recall
A photo of the recalled Nexgrill grill brushes and scrapers on a cream background
A photo of the recalled Nexgrill grill brushes and scrapersU.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
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