Over 3 Million Eye Drops Recalled Amid Sterility Concerns

Key TakeawaysOver 3 million eye drops are being recalledThe drops were recalled due to sterility concernsNo injuries have been reported so far.MONDAY, April 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) — More than 3 million bottles of over-the-counter eye drops are being recalled after officials raised concerns about the product's safety.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the recall affects 3,111,072 bottles made by K.C. Pharmaceuticals of Pomona, California.The agency said the recall was issued due to a "lack of assurance of sterility," NBC News reported.The eye drops were sold under several names, including:Dry Eye Relief Eye DropsSterile Eye DropsArtificial Tears Sterile Lubricant Eye DropsThey were available at major retailers such as CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid, the FDA said.There have been no reports of injuries linked to the drops so far.The FDA classified this as a Class II recall, which means the products could cause temporary or medically reversible health problems.It’s not yet clear what caused the issue, either.The recall includes several types of 0.5-ounce (15 mL) bottles, NBC News reported. Among them:Sterile Eye Drops AC (tetrahydrozoline HCl 0.05%, zinc sulfate 0.25%), 0.5 fl oz (15 mL) bottlesSterile Eye Drops Original Formula (tetrahydrozoline HCl 0.05%), 0.5 fl oz (15mL) bottlesSterile Eye Drops Redness Lubricant (glycerin 0.25% and naphazoline HCl 0.012%), 0.5 fl oz (15 mL) bottlesSterile Eye Drops Soothing Tears (polyethylene glycol 400 0.4% and propylene glycol 0.3%), 0.5 OZ 0.5 fl oz (15 mL) bottlesDry Eye Relief Eye Drops, (glycerin 0.2%, hypromellose 0.2% and polyethylene glycol 400 1%) 0.5 fl oz (15 mL) bottlesA complete list of affected drops and where they were sold is available on the FDA website.More informationView the full list of affected drops at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.SOURCES: NBC News, April 3, 2026; U.S. Food and Drug Administration, enforcement report, March 3, 2026.What This Means For YouPeople who own any of the affected drops and have concerns should stop using them and reach out to their health care provider..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter