Peeled Garlic Recalled Over Risk of Deadly Botulism

Key TakeawaysPeeled garlic has been recalled due to botulism riskIt was sold at Tops Friendly Markets in New York, Pennsylvania and VermontNo illnesses have been reported as of now.FRIDAY, April 3, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Some peeled garlic is being recalled because it may pose a risk for a serious type of food poisoning.Tops Friendly Markets announced the recall of Christopher Ranch and Garland brand peeled garlic because the products may be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a type of bacteria that can cause life-threatening illness.The problem was found during a routine store inspection.U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials said the contamination may have occurred because the garlic was not kept at the right temperature.The recall includes:Christopher Ranch Peeled Garlic, 6 oz. (UPC 74574-10852)Garland Fresh Peeled Garlic, 6 oz. (UPCs 71894-00000 and 68826-75340)All product code dates are affected, the FDA said.The garlic was sold at Tops Markets in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont.Clostridium botulinum can cause a serious and potentially fatal form of food poisoning called botulism. Symptoms can include:Weakness or dizzinessDouble visionTrouble speaking or swallowingDifficulty breathingMuscle weaknessConstipation or visible bloatingThe FDA warned consumers not to eat the garlic, even if it looks or smells normal.So far, no illnesses have been linked to the recalled garlic.Anyone who bought it should not use it. It should be returned to Tops for a full refund.For questions, consumers can call Tops Consumer Affairs at 800-522-2522.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on botulism.SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, news release, April 1, 2026.What This Means For YouConsumers should not eat these recalled peeled garlic products as they could cause serious illness..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter