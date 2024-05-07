Planters Peanut Products Under Recall Due to Listeria Risk

TUESDAY, May 7, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Planters peanut products sold at Publix and Dollar Tree in five states are being recalled due to the risk of Listeria contamination, maker Hormel announced.

The products are Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts (4 ounces) and Planters Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts (8.75 ounces).

So far, there have been no reports of illness linked to the recalled products, the company said.

"The products were shipped to Publix distribution warehouses in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina and to Dollar Tree distribution warehouses in South Carolina and Georgia," the company said in a statement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website.

Consumers in those states should look out for 4-ounce Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts with the UPC code of 2900002097 on the side of the can, and a "Best if Used By" date of 04 11 25 on the bottom of the can.

For the recalled 8.75-ounce Planters Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts, the UPC code is 2900001621 and the "Best if Used By" date is 05APR26.

"No other sizes, varieties, or other packaging configurations of PLANTERS® brand products are included in this recall," Hormel said.

"If a consumer has this product, they can discard the product or return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund. If consumers have questions, they may contact Hormel Foods Customer Relations via email here, via chat at https://www.planters.com/or at 1-800-523-4635, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Central Time, excluding holidays," the company added.

Listeria monocytogenes is the third-leading cause of food-borne illness in the United States, the CDC notes.

Pregnant women are 10 times more likely than others to get a Listeria infection, according to the CDC, and infection during pregnancy results in fetal loss in about 20% of cases and newborn death in 3% of cases.

Others at increased risk include seniors 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems, the CDC says. About 87% of cases not associated with pregnancy need hospitalization, and about 1 in 6 patients die.

Common symptoms include fever, muscle aches and tiredness, the CDC says. Symptoms usually start within two weeks of eating food tainted with Listeria, but they can start as soon as the same day or as late as 10 weeks later.

SOURCE: Hormel Foods Sales, LLC, statement, May 3, 2024