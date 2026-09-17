Public Health

Popular Dairy-Free Dessert Pulled A Second Time In Nationwide Recall

Danone USA is pulling So Delicious Salted Caramel Cluster pints nine months after an identical recall
So Delicious Salted Caramel Cluster non-dairy frozen dessert pint
Danone USA
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