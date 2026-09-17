Popular Dairy-Free Dessert Pulled A Second Time In Nationwide Recall

Key TakeawaysSo Delicious Salted Caramel Cluster non-dairy frozen dessert pints are being recalled over possible stones in cashew piecesThe same product was recalled in December 2025 for the same problem, which the company said it had fixedCheck pint bottoms for best-by dates on and before April 3, 2028, and do not eat the product.THURSDAY, Sept. 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A dairy-free frozen dessert has been recalled for the second time in nine months for the same reason: cashew pieces that may contain small stones.Danone USA said Tuesday it is voluntarily recalling So Delicious Dairy Free Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert pints sold in retail stores across the United States.The recall covers pints with best-by dates on and before April 3, 2028. The universal product code (UPC) is 744473476138 and the item number (SKU) is 136603. Shoppers can find the best-by date printed on the bottom of the pint.No other So Delicious flavors, sizes or codes are affected, the company said.The problem is in the cashew pieces mixed into the dessert. Those pieces may contain small stones and other hard objects, according to the company announcement.Danone said it learned of the problem through consumer complaints and has notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).This is the second recall of the same flavor. On Dec. 15, 2025, Danone pulled the same flavor, the same item number and the same product code, citing the same possible stones in the cashew pieces. That recall covered best-by dates before Aug. 8, 2027, and also applied to stores nationwide.At the time, the company said it had identified and corrected the issue and expected to bring the dessert back to shelves. The FDA has since listed that recall as completed and terminated.The new best-by window extends roughly eight months further than the first and includes the earlier dates as well.Danone said it is again working with retail partners to clear affected pints from freezer cases and has corrected the issue. Pints that are not part of the recall remain for sale, and product shipping from now on is not affected, according to the company.The brand’s website describes the action as a precaution.Anyone who bought the recalled pints should not eat them. The company's recall notice tells shoppers to contact its consumer care team.For a refund or a replacement coupon, consumers can call 833-367-8975 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or use the contact form on the So Delicious Dairy Free website.More informationVisit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for more information about food recalls.SOURCES: Danone USA, company announcement, Sept. 15, 2026; Danone USA, company announcement, Dec. 15, 2025.What This Means For YouAnyone who has Salted Caramel Cluster pints in their freezer should check the best-by date on the bottom. Anything dated on or before April 3, 2028, should go in the trash..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter