Quaker Oats Widens Recall of Granola Bars, Cereals Linked to Salmonella Risk

FRIDAY, Jan. 12, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The Quaker Oats Co has widened a recall of granola bars and cereals that was first announced in December, adding more products that may potentially be contaminated with salmonella.

The products were sold in all U.S. states and territories, with a full list of recalled products listed on the company's updated statement.

While salmonella could contaminate the recalled products, the company noted that "to date, Quaker has received no confirmed reports of illness related to the products covered by this recall."

Nevertheless, "consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them," according to Quaker Oats. Consumers can reach out to the company at 1-800-492-9322 or www.quakergranolarecall.com for product reimbursement.

A partial list of products included in the recall include: Chewy and Big Chewy granola bars; Puffed Granola and Simply Granola cereals; certain Cap'n Crunch cereals, oatmeals and cereal bars; Gatorade Protein Bars; Munchies Mix and a variety of snack boxes.

Products with certain UPC codes and Best Before dates are included; see the company statement on the recall for details.

The recall does not include Quaker Oats, Quaker Instant Oats, Quaker Grits, Quaker Oat Bran, Quaker Oat Flour or Quaker Rice Snacks.

Salmonella can be a serious illness, especially for young children, the immunocompromised or the frail elderly.

According the the CDC, symptoms begin anywhere from six hours to six days after infection, and can include:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as:

Not peeing much

Dry mouth and throat

Feeling dizzy when standing up

Most people will recover from salmonella illness without treatment at between four to seven days.

More information

Find out more about salmonella at the Mayo Clinic.

SOURCE: The Quaker Oats Co., recall notice, Jan. 11, 2024