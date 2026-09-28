Raw Milk Cheese Recalled Nationwide After E. Coli Outbreak Sickens 13

Key TakeawaysSierra Nevada Cheese Company has recalled all Graziers raw milk cheeses sold nationwide amid an E. coli outbreakOf 13 people sickened in nine states, eight were hospitalized and more than half are young childrenCheck refrigerators and freezers for the recalled cheese, and toss or return it for a refund.MONDAY, Sept. 28, 2026 (HealthDay News) — All Graziers raw milk cheeses are being pulled from the market nationwide after the products were tied to an E. coli outbreak that has sickened more than a dozen people, many of them young children.Sierra Nevada Cheese Company started the voluntary recall Sept. 24. That same day, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted the company to the outbreak and advised it to pull its products.The recall covers four grass-fed raw milk varieties: medium cheddar, sharp cheddar, jalapeño jack and Monterey jack. Shoppers bought them in 8-ounce or 16-ounce packages at stores and online, while restaurants and wholesalers received 5-pound loaves.As of Sept. 25, 13 people had fallen ill in California, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee and Utah. Eight were hospitalized, and no one has died.More than half of those sickened are children 5 or younger, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).State and local health officials asked nine of the patients what they ate in the week before getting sick. Every one of them named Graziers cheese.Three patients developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a dangerous kidney complication of some E. coli infections, the FDA noted.In a Facebook post, the company said investigators haven't traced the illnesses to a particular lot or date code, so it's recalling every Graziers raw milk cheese now on the market."Consumers should not consume any Graziers Raw Milk Cheese currently in their refrigerator and should dispose of the product," the company said.Because the cheese keeps for a long time, officials urge people to check freezers as well as refrigerators. Throw out any cheese that was rewrapped and can't be identified. Recalled cheese can also be returned to the store for a refund.The CDC also recommends washing anything the cheese touched, including cutting boards, containers and counters, in hot, soapy water or the dishwasher.E. coli symptoms can show up anywhere from a few days to nine days after eating tainted food. They include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea that's often bloody, fever, nausea and vomiting.The CDC advises calling a healthcare provider right away for diarrhea with a fever above 102 degrees Fahrenheit, diarrhea that lasts more than two days without getting better, bloody diarrhea or vomiting so severe that liquids won't stay down. Signs of dehydration, such as peeing very little, a dry mouth and throat or feeling dizzy when standing, also call for prompt care.The agency also recommends choosing pasteurized (heat-treated) milk and dairy products, especially for children under 5. Young kids are more likely to become seriously ill from food poisoning.More informationVisit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more information about raw milk and food safety.SOURCES: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Sept. 25, 2026; U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Sept. 25, 2026; Sierra Nevada Cheese Company, Facebook post, Sept. 25, 2026.What This Means For YouConsumer who have Graziers raw milk cheese at home, including in the freezer, should throw it out or return it. Medical care should be obtained quickly for anyone who develops bloody diarrhea or can't keep fluids down..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter