Public Health

Recall Issued for Breaded Chicken After Major Allergen Left Off Label

No illnesses have been confirmed, but restaurants have been told not to serve it
A photo of the affected product label
U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS)
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Recalls
Food Recalls

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com