Recall Issued for Breaded Chicken After Major Allergen Left Off Label

Key TakeawaysAbout 62,550 pounds of breaded chicken are being recalled because soy wasn't listed on the product labelThe product was shipped to restaurants nationwide and may still be in some freezersNo illnesses have been confirmed, but restaurants have been told not to serve it.TUESDAY, Dec, 16, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Georgia-based Suzanna's Kitchen is recalling about 62,550 pounds of fully cooked, bone-in breaded chicken because the label does not list soy, a common food allergen.The recall involves eight-piece cut, bone-in breaded chicken portions made on Oct. 16, 2025, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).The recalled product was shipped in 18-pound cases that contain four units labeled "FULLY COOKED BREADED CHICKEN PORTIONS." The case code is: P-1380 126237 B30851 23:11 K04.The product also has the USDA mark of inspection and establishment number "P-1380" printed on the side of the package. FSIS said the chicken was shipped to restaurant locations nationwide.The issue was found after the company told FSIS it had identified chicken containing soy that was mislabeled with a product code that does not list allergens, FSIS said.So far, no confirmed reports of illness have been linked to the product. Still, the FSIS warned that some cases may still be in restaurant refrigerators or freezers.Restaurants are being told not to serve the recalled chicken and to throw it away.Anyone who thinks they may be having an allergic reaction or who feels sick after eating the product should contact a health care provider.People with questions can contact Dawn Duncan, customer service director at Suzanna's Kitchen, at dduncan@suzannaskitchen.com.For general food safety questions, consumers can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or email MPHotline@usda.gov.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on causes and symptoms of a soy allergy.SOURCE: U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, Dec. 12, 2025.What This Means For YouPeople with soy allergy should ask restaurants about breaded chicken and be on the lookout for recall updates.