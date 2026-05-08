RFK Jr. Launches Plan To Curb Antidepressant 'Overprescription'

Key TakeawaysThe U.S. Department of Health and Human Services launches plan to address overuse of psychiatric medicationRobert F. Kennedy Jr.'s plan will emphasize a more holistic approach to mental healthThe plan is generally well-received by mental health experts but met with concern that it oversimplifies.FRIDAY, May 8, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A new federal initiative aims to curb "overprescribing" of psychiatric medications while emphasizing holistic care.“Today, we take clear and decisive action to confront our nation’s mental health crisis by addressing the overuse of psychiatric medications — especially among children,” U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Monday at a summit on mental health and overmedicalization.“We will support patient autonomy, require informed consent and shared decision-making and shift the standard of care toward prevention, transparency and a more holistic approach to mental health,” he said.Kennedy’s new action plan — announced at a Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Institute summit on mental health and overmedicalization — follows a recent push by mental health professionals for more research on discontinuation of psychiatric medications, according to CNN.Psychiatric medications, particularly antidepressants, have been one of Kennedy's targets since taking office last year.The secretary has claimed that these drugs are overprescribed and may be linked to mass violence and shootings as well as serious risks to developing fetuses in pregnant women, according to CNN.While psychiatric medications carry some slight risks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) deems them safe and effective for mental health disorders including depression, anxiety, eating disorders, substance use disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder.Psychiatric professionals generally welcomed Kennedy’s announcement, while raising concerns about the emphasis on overprescribing amid broader issues with access to mental healthcare, CNN reported.One expert said the plan fails to consider current barriers in patient care."This oversimplification of our mental health does not take into account things like persistent workforce shortages, limited psychiatric beds, inadequate visit time, barriers to psychotherapy and social support, and insufficient integration of psychiatric expertise in primary care," said Dr. Theresa Miskimen Rivera, president of the American Psychiatric Association, which supports the administration’s plans for further investment, research and clinical training. She is a clinical professor of psychiatry at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, New Jersey.Another expert noted that in many instances, certain medications, antidepressants included, can be lifesaving despite risks.“As with all areas of medicine, we should be concerned about both overprescribing and underprescribing,” Dr. Jonathan Alpert, chair of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Montefiore Medical Center in New York City, told CNN.“In some instances, antibiotics or diabetes medications are overprescribed and cause unnecessary side effects, cost and other harms," he added. "In many other instances, they can be lifesaving. So too with psychiatric medications such as antidepressants or antipsychotics."As far as the new plan goes, HHS agencies will aim to work together to “evaluate prescription patterns for psychiatric medications, their benefits and potential harms, and elevate the role of nonmedication treatments and scalable, evidence-based solutions to improve mental health,” the department’s news release said.This will include education and outreach, program and policy actions, as well as initiatives to bridge the gap between research and real-world application, the release said.More informationIf you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. To locate a treatment facility or provider, visit FindTreatment.gov.SOURCES: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, news release May 4, 2026; CNN, May 5, 2026 .What This Means For YouQuitting psychiatric medications without a doctor's supervision is unsafe and may have serious consequences, such as side effects or a relapse of the condition. Patients should check with their healthcare provider before deciding to stop..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter