Sam's Club Charcuterie Meats Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

FRIDAY, Jan. 5, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- A salmonella outbreak that's already sickened 24 people is triggering the recall of charcuterie meats sent to Sam's Club distribution centers nationwide.

"On January 3, 2024, Fratelli Beretta USA Inc., recalled approximately 11,097 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products," the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.

Ohio seems to be the epicenter of the salmonella outbreak, with 11 cases diagnosed there. Thirteen other states have one reported case each: Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin and Washington. No deaths have been reported.

Illnesses have been linked to Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata and Dry Coppa, sold in 18-ounce plastic tray packages, the CDC said.

Products with LOT Code L075330300 and a “best by” date of April 27, 2024 are under recall. The product was sold as a twin pack containing two 9-oz. packages.

There are more details on the products under recall at the CDC.

Products were shipped to Sam's Club distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.

If you find any of the recalled meats in your fridge, return them to the store or throw them out, the CDC advised. Wash any surfaces that may have come into conduct with the meats using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Salmonella can be a serious illness, especially for young children, the immunocompromised or the frail elderly.

According the the CDC, symptoms begin anywhere from six hours to six days after infection, and can include:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as:

Not peeing much

Dry mouth and throat

Feeling dizzy when standing up

Most people will recover from salmonella illness without treatment at between four to seven days.

More information

Find out more about salmonella at the Mayo Clinic.

SOURCE: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, news release, Jan. 5, 2024