Public Health

Sam’s Club Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Fire Hazard

PJs don't comply with U.S. flammability standards
The recalled pajamas
A photo of the affected Member’s Mark Children’s Valentine SS Notch Collar Pajama SetsU.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)
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Child Safety

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