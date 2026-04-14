Sam’s Club Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Fire Hazard

Key TakeawaysChildren's PJs sold at Sam's Club are being recalled They don't comply with U.S. flammability standardsNo injuries have been reported.TUESDAY, April 14, 2026 (HealthDay News) — About 18,000 pairs of Member’s Mark Children’s Valentine SS Notch Collar Pajama Sets have been recalled because they do not meet federal flammability standards for kids' sleepwear.The Valentine’s-themed pajama sets were sold online at Sam's Club between December 2025 and January 2026 for about $14, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said.The sets include a short-sleeve, button-up top with a front pocket and matching shorts. They were sold in several designs, including solid pink, pink with hearts and cream with bows, and in children’s sizes XS (4/5) through XL (14/16).“Member’s Mark” and the size are printed on the neck label.No injuries or incidents have been reported so far, the report says.The pajamas were made by Hansoll Textile Ltd. of South Korea, manufactured in Indonesia and imported by Walmart Inc. They were sold by Sam’s Club.To get a refund, families can return the product to a Sam’s Club store or destroy it by cutting it in half and emailing a photo to Supersam@Samsclub.com before throwing it out.More informationThe U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has more on the Flammable Fabrics Act (FFA).SOURCE: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, April 2, 2026.What This Means For YouParents and caregivers who have purchased the pajamas should keep them away from kids..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter