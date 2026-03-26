Study Reveals How Many Americans Consider Using a Gun

Key TakeawaysAbout 19.4 million U.S. adults have considered shooting another person at some point in their livesNon-gun owners are just as likely as firearm owners to experience these violent thoughtsAbout 1 in 5 individuals who think about shooting someone tells another person.THURSDAY, March 26, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Everyone has fleeting moments of anger, but a chilling new study reveals that for millions of Americans, those impulses involve a specific mental image: Pulling a trigger. While most never act on these thoughts, researchers are identifying the thin line between imagining pulling the trigger and a deadly reality — and how to stop someone from crossing it.The study — led by the University of Michigan and published recently in a research letter in JAMA Network Open — surveyed more than 7,000 adults. It found that over a lifetime, 7% of Americans (about 19.4 million people) have thought about shooting someone. Even more concerning, 3% reported having such thoughts within the last year. That’s 8.7 million adults.The data shows that these thoughts aren't limited to gun-owners. In fact, there was no significant difference in the frequency of these thoughts between those who own firearms and those who don’t. But access could change the stakes: 8% of those who considered shooting someone actually took a gun to a specific location with an eye to using it. For those who didn't own a gun, 21% considered buying one specifically to carry out their plan.The study found no significant differences by political affiliation.Demographics do seem to play a major role in who experiences these thoughts. The study found they were more common among:Men and younger individualsResidents of urban areas and the MidwestPeople with household incomes under $50,000Black Americans, who the study noted are also six times more likely to be victims of homicide than white AmericansThe most common target was a so-called enemy (51%), followed by someone they did not know personally (25%). Some shooting thoughts were geared toward politically motivated violence, including a government official or employee (14%) and police or military (7%). Other targets included family members, romantic partners, friends and coworkers.Despite the grim numbers, the study highlighted a major silver lining. About 21% of people who thought about shooting someone actually told another person. Sharing information provides a vital window for friends, family or professionals to step in.“While most people who [have] these thoughts don’t act on them, the number is so high that the small proportion who do act turns into tens of thousands of fatal and nonfatal firearm injuries each year,” lead author Brian Hicks, a psychologist at the University of Michigan Medical School, said in a news release.Researchers said the findings support the use of Red Flag laws, which are now active in 21 states. These laws allow courts to temporarily remove firearms from people who show signs they pose a danger to themselves or others. The study showed that 21% of those with violent thoughts said they would consider giving their gun to someone else for safekeeping during a crisis.“The more we can understand factors that can reduce risk, the better,” Hicks added, emphasizing that background checks and waiting periods can help prevent impulsive violence.The survey was conducted via email and text from May 27 and Sept. 2, 2025. More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on firearm safety and violence prevention.SOURCES: University of Michigan, news release, March 17, 2026; JAMA Network Open, March 17, 2026 .What This Means For YouViolent thoughts are more common than many realize, but sharing them with others can be a flag for help and head off a tragedy..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter