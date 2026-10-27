Public Health

Summer’s Produce Outbreaks Expose Gaps In FDA Oversight Of Imported Food

Fewer than 1 in 10 major overseas produce exporters have been inspected since 2009, while outbreaks sickened thousands
The FDA White Oak Campus, headquarters of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
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