Key TakeawaysTaylor Farms, the produce supplier at the center of a growing Cyclospora outbreak, has a history of food safety issuesThe company recalled products even though testing revealed a false positive result for the parasiteThe outbreak is likely much wider because milder cases of illness go unreported.TUESDAY, July 21, 2026 — A recent multi-state parasitic outbreak linked to shredded iceberg lettuce has thrust Taylor Farms, one of North America’s largest fresh produce suppliers, back into the public health spotlight.As federal health officials continue investigating a Cyclospora outbreak that feels a lot larger than the verified numbers report, industry observers note that this is far from the first time the agricultural giant has faced regulatory turbulence.A History of RecallsThe Cyclospora investigation is among a recurring series of food safety notices and voluntary recalls involving Taylor Farms products over recent years.October 2024: Taylor Farms voluntarily recalled yellow onions supplied to food service clients following a multistate E. coli outbreak linked to quarter-pound hamburgers.March 2024: Taylor Farms Pacific launched a USDA Class II recall for nearly 20,000 pounds of Kroger-brand ready-to-eat chicken salad bowls due to an undeclared wheat allergen.August 2020: An onion recall initiated by Thomson International, Inc., which resulted in a recall by Taylor Farms’ onion supplier. These recalls were due to concerns for potential contamination by Salmonella.Furthermore, KeyPedia a regulatory database that aggregates regulatory filings — reveals that U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspectors have repeatedly documented sanitation problems at the company's processing plants.Following the October 2024 onion pull, an FDA inspection report (called Form 483) at Taylor Farms Colorado documented sanitation violations and positive tests for Listeria throughout 2024.According to a 2022 inspection report of Taylor Farms Tennessee, an estimated 20 positive Listeria results were recorded within 30 days, highlighting chronic and lingering food safety issues.Testing Drama: FDA Walks Back Positive FindingThe current investigation, however, took an unusual turn when federal regulators issued conflicting statements regarding laboratory testing.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) initially announced that a sample of Taylor Farms lettuce had tested positive for Cyclospora during routine import surveillance. Less than 24 hours later, however, the agency issued a correction, revealing that the initial result was a false positive.Despite the testing error, the FDA stressed that its broader public health warning remained active."To clarify, this false-positive lab sample DOES NOT change the basis for FDA's ongoing outbreak investigation or the overwhelming epidemiological data supporting the current voluntary recall by Taylor Farms," the FDA stated in a social media post.Public health analysts note that Cyclospora is notoriously difficult to culture in a laboratory, making accurate diagnostics an ongoing challenge for food safety inspectors.High-Stakes Political FinancingWhile navigating federal oversight, Taylor Farms’ parent entity, Taylor Fresh Foods, Inc., has established a significant political presence in Washington, D.C.Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show that the corporation donated $1 million to MAGA Inc., the primary Super PAC supporting President Donald Trump.While Cyclospora may not be the next global pandemic, Katrine Wallace, epidemiologist and adjunct assistant professor at the University of Illinois, Chicago, told HealthDay, the illness is not short-lived.“This isn't a 24-hour illness," she said. "Untreated, it can last weeks, and it tends to relapse, so each case can mean weeks of illness and lost work that a simple case count doesn't capture."But the uncounted cases are probably also the milder ones who don't seek medical attention, and deaths are rare, so this is about the outbreak being wider and longer-lasting than the tally suggests, not about hidden fatalities or anything like that," Wallace said.More informationVisit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for more on food safety and active product recalls.SOURCES: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, recall alert, July 19, 2026; PBS News, July 20, 2026; U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, July 18, 2026; Keypedia, FDA Enforcement Reports; Federal Election Commission, Taylor Fresh Food disclosures .What This Means For YouWhile Cyclospora infection is rarely fatal, symptoms can last for weeks if left untreated. See your doctor if you develop frequent, often explosive diarrhea..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter