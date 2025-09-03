Public Health

Taylor Fresh Foods Issues Recall of Salad Kits Sold at Kroger, Walmart

Wrong dressing packets that were included contain undeclared sesame and soy
A photo of the recalled salad kits
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Recalls
Food Recalls

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com