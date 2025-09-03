Taylor Fresh Foods Issues Recall of Salad Kits Sold at Kroger, Walmart

Key TakeawaysTaylor Fresh Foods recalled its Honey Balsamic Salad Kit due to undeclared sesame and soyThe wrong dressing packets were includedNo illnesses have been reported.WEDNESDAY, Sept. 3, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Taylor Fresh Foods has issued a voluntary recall of its Honey Balsamic Salad Kit after discovering the dressing packets contained undeclared sesame and soy.The company said the salad dressing supplied by Latitude 36 Foods was incorrect. Instead of the normal Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette, the kits contained Asian Sesame Ginger dressing, which includes sesame and soy — two common allergens, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).No illnesses have been reported, but the company warns that people with allergies or sensitivities to sesame or soy could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume the product.The recalled Taylor Farms Honey Balsamic Salad Kit (6/8.3 oz) was sold at Kroger and Walmart locations in 25 states.Those states are Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia.Affected products have package codes starting with “TFRS” and “Best If Used By” dates up to Sept. 4, 2025. The product code is printed in the upper right-hand corner of the packaging, the FDA said.Customers who purchased the recalled salad kits should not eat them. The company advises throwing out the product or returning it to the store for a full refund.For questions, customers can call Taylor Fresh Foods’ customer care line at 855-455-0098, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT.More informationCheck the recall notice for updates.SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Aug. 26, 2025.What This Means For YouCustomers who bought the recalled salad kit should not eat it. It should be discarded or returned to the store for a refund..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter