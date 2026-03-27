The White House Delays CDC Pick

Key TakeawaysNo permanent head is yet in place at U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention The agency has had three acting leaders since President Trump returned to officeOngoing changes may affect public health efforts.FRIDAY, March 27, 2026 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) remains without a permanent leader.It has had three different leaders during the current Trump administration and on Wednesday, the White House missed its deadline for nominating a candidate.Federal law limits someone to serve in an acting role for 210 days in positions that require Senate approval.For now, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health, "will continue to oversee the CDC by performing the delegable duties of the CDC director," the agency said.Health officials say the delay comes as the administration tries to find a candidate who aligns with its health goals while also being able to win Senate confirmation.The leadership gap comes after a challenging year for the CDC.The agency has had three different leaders since President Donald Trump returned to office. During this time, hundreds of employees have been laid off and some programs have been shut down.Last summer, a gunman fixated on the COVID vaccine opened fire at the headquarters in Atlanta, killing a police officer.The New York Times obtained a recording of a recent call Bhattacharya had with CDC staff.During the call, Bhattacharya said he planned to name new leaders to replace those who left and help ensure the CDC is “in a solid, secure place, ready to do the work without so much of the turmoil that we’ve seen the last year.”The White House is looking for someone who supports Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s "Make America Healthy Again" agenda and can win Senate support.But that "someone" has been hard to find.Earlier this year, the administration withdrew its first choice after it became clear the nominee would not pass Senate review due to his anti-vaccine views, The Times reported.More recently, the nomination of Dr. Casey Means, the White House’s pick for surgeon general, has also stalled, mostly due to concerns about previous vaccine statements.What's more, the CDC is also dealing with legal challenges, The Times said.A federal judge recently blocked changes to the childhood vaccine schedule, ruling that the moves were not supported by scientific evidence. The administration said it plans to appeal.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a webpage dedicated to its current leadership.SOURCE: The New York Times, March 25, 2026.What This Means For YouExperts say steady leadership is critical for maintaining public trust, especially during times of crisis or change..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter