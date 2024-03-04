Trader Joe's Dumplings Recalled Due to Plastic Pieces

MONDAY, March 4, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly 62,000 pounds of Trader Joe's Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings are being recalled because they might contain bits of hard plastic.

The plastic may have come from "a permanent marker pen," according to an announcement released Saturday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Manufacturer CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corp. is initiating the recall.

"The problem was discovered after the firm received complaints from consumers reporting they found hard plastic in Trader Joe’s steamed chicken soup dumplings," the agency said. "There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a health care provider."

A full list of products under recall, along with photos of packaging, can be found on the FSIS site.

Under recall are 6-oz. boxes with plastic trays containing six pieces of TRADER JOE’S Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings with lot codes 03.07.25.C1-1 and 03.07.25.C1-2 printed on the side of the box. They also have establishment number P-46009 printed inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recalled dumpling products were produced Dec. 7, 2023, and shipped to and sold at Trader Joe's locations across the United States.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," the agency said. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

Consumers with questions should reach out to CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corp.’s Consumer Experience Department at 800-544-6855.

SOURCE: USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service, news release, March 2, 2024