Trump Admin Bars Key U.S. Researchers From Global Virus Response Talk

Key TakeawaysThe Trump administration has tightened communications by a key U.S. health agency The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is barred from directly engaging with the World Health Organization The move follows U.S. withdrawal from WHO.TUESDAY, May 26, 2026 (HealthDay News) — The Trump administration has issued a directive shutting key U.S. health research officials out of global discussions on virus outbreaks, according to CNN.Specifically, officials from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) have been barred from communicating with the World Health Organization (WHO).While the prohibition has been in place since the hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship last month, communication limits were relaxed slightly in the past week as talks around an African Ebola outbreak increased. Now, NIAID officials can attend virtual WHO meetings only in small groups and only in a “listening capacity,” according to a May 18 email from a senior NIAID official to staff obtained by CNN. If needed, follow-ups to meetings would be handled by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the agency that oversees NIAID.“We’ll be operating in the same manner for Ebola as we have been doing for Hantavirus, assembling a small groups of experts — no more than three — to participate,” the email said. “Should we have legitimate research questions or countermeasure testing ideas, we can bring those up through the proper chain of command.”The directive follows Trump administration moves to step back from global health forums, including withdrawal in January from WHO, which met widespread criticism from public health officials. The moves are an outgrowth of Republican frustration with WHO’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.Jeremy Konyndyk, president of Refugees International and a former State Department official in the Obama and Biden administrations, noted that the chains of communication that would have alerted the U.S. to the unfolding Ebola crisis are now gone.“We have public health leadership in this country now that have written off most of the institutions with global health,” Konyndyk told CNN.The restrictions dovetail with what some are calling an unprecedented health leadership vacuum. The surgeon general’s job is vacant, the NIAID's acting director, Dr. Jeffery Taubenberger, recently quit. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration lost its commissioner this month, and multiple senior officials have left the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to CNN.“If there were multiple U.S. government health partners seeing clusters of unexplained viral hemorrhagic fever, they would have been sending that up the chain. Except that they didn’t really have anyone to send it up the chain to anymore,” Konyndyk said.Last week, WHO's assessment level of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo was upgraded from “high” to “very high.” No cases have yet been seen in the United States, though one American Dr. Peter Stafford, an aid worker who contracted the illness in Africa, is being treated in Germany. His family is also in quarantine, and another American is being monitored, according to CNN.The CDC has said it is working “around the clock” with partners to address the Ebola outbreak. The international risk remains low, according to WHO.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Information has information on the current outbreaks.SOURCE: CNN, May 26, 2026 .What This Means For YouHealth critics are concerned about slow detection and responses to global crises like Ebola and hantavirus..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter