Public Health

Two Charged In Scheme To Sell Counterfeit Ozempic — How You Can Spot Fake Meds

Patients should check labels, packaging and where they buy their medicine, FDA says
Authentic vs. counterfeit Ozempic pens
FDA
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
FDA
Drug Safety
Public Health
Pharmacy
Ozempic (semaglutide)
Ozempic
consumer news
Breaking
Breaking News
logo
www.healthday.com