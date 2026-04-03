USDA Warns of Lead Risk in Frozen Dino-Shaped Chicken Nuggets

Key TakeawaysFrozen dino-shaped nuggets may contain unsafe levels of leadThe nuggets were sold at Walmart stores nationwideThe nuggets are no longer being sold but officials say they could still be in some home freezers.FRIDAY, April 3, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Food safety officials are warning the public not to eat certain frozen chicken nuggets after tests found dangerous levels of lead.The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for dinosaur-shaped, ready-to-eat chicken nuggets sold under the Great Value brand at Walmart.A recall was not issued because the nuggets are no longer being sold. But officials say some packages may still be in people's freezers.The alert applies to:29-ounce bags of “GREAT VALUE FULLY COOKED DINO SHAPED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS”“Best if used by” date: Feb. 10, 2027Lot code: 0416DPO1215Establishment number: P44164The nuggets were produced Feb. 10, 2026, and shipped to Walmart stores nationwide, the USDA said.The problem was discovered during routine testing by a state partner.Officials say the nuggets may contain lead levels as much as five times higher than the 2.2 microgram safety level set for children by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.There is no safe amount of lead exposure, experts say, and it is especially dangerous for pregnant women, infants and young kids because it can damage the brain and nervous system.Anyone who has these nuggets should not eat them.Instead, throw them away or return them to the Walmart where they were purchased.Anyone with questions can contact the USDA’s meat and poultry hotline at 888-674-6854.More informationThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration has more on lead in food.SOURCE: U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service, news release, April 1, 2026.What This Means For YouConsumers should not eat these frozen nuggets if they still have them..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter