Public Health

USDA Warns of Lead Risk in Frozen Dino-Shaped Chicken Nuggets

The nuggets are no longer being sold but officials say they could still be in some home freezers
A photo of the affected frozen dino-shaped chicken nuggets
USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
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