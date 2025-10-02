Walmart Pledges to Ditch Several Artificial Colors and Additives by 2027

Key TakeawaysWalmart plans to eliminate synthetic food dyes and 30 other additives from its store brands by January 2027This major change affects around 1,000 products, primarily under the Great Value labelExperts praise the commitment as a significant response to consumer desire for cleaner ingredient lists.THURSDAY, Oct. 2, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, has announced a sweeping plan to remove synthetic food dyes and 30 other additives from its store brands sold in the U.S. by January 2027.The company's goal, announced Wednesday, targets about 1,000 products, including popular items like salty snacks, baked goods, salad dressings and frosting.The reformulations will primarily affect Walmart’s largest private-label brand, Great Value, but customers can also expect changes in the Marketside and Freshness Guaranteed lines of prepared foods, as well as some premium Bettergoods products.Some of the 31 additives and dyes on Walmart's list have already been banned or are not widely used, according to The Associated Press. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) effectively phased out synthetic trans fatty acids (trans fats) in 2023.But the move is seen as an acknowledgment of growing pressure from American consumers and increased scrutiny from the government concerning food ingredients.Brian Ronholm, director of food policy for Consumer Reports, called the action a "sweeping declaration and a considerable response to consumer demand and sentiment” for fewer additives in food.“This is a good and well-thought-out list and represents a very positive step, especially considering the reach their private label brands have in U.S. households,” he added in a statement.The chemicals Walmart intends to eliminate cover a wide range of food manufacturing ingredients. The list includes preservatives like potassium nitrite, artificial sweeteners such as advantame and neotame, and synthetic dyes.Health advocates have long raised concerns about many of these ingredients, including titanium dioxide, azodicarbonamide and phthalates, a chemical that could migrate into food from plastic packaging.Despite the nuances, the initiative demonstrates a clear direction for the retail giant.Scott Morris, Walmart’s senior vice president of private brands food, consumables and manufacturing, noted that changing recipes is complicated. Replacing synthetic ingredients with natural alternatives often presents technical challenges, as the substitutes perform differently depending on the product.“Every item’s a snowflake,” he said, emphasizing that new versions must be thoroughly taste-tested. He attributed the timing of the announcement to an increase in the market availability of approved alternatives.“Now’s the right time to make our declaration and be more broad with our application of the natural ingredients,” Morris said.While the commitment was welcomed, some experts remained cautious.Thomas Galligan, a scientist with the Center for Science in the Public Interest, noted that it's easier to make a promise than to execute it.“However, as with any voluntary effort, it is very easy for Walmart to make bold promises, but it is a lot harder for them to follow through,” he said. “Many companies, including Walmart, have previously made and then broke promises similar to this, so until we see reformulated products on store shelves, this is all just talk.”More informationThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provides resources on food additives and labeling.SOURCE: The Associated Press, Oct. 1, 2025.What This Means For YouOver the next two years, Walmart store-brand products like Great Value will become formulated with cleaner ingredients, such as using paprika and annatto for color instead of artificial dyes..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter