Public Health

Walmart Pledges to Ditch Several Artificial Colors and Additives by 2027

Experts praise the commitment as a significant response to consumer desire for cleaner ingredient lists
Walmart Pledges to Ditch Several Artificial Colors and Additives by 2027
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Food Additives
Processed Foods

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com