Wawa Recalls Drinks Over Undeclared Milk Allergen

Key TakeawaysDrinks sold by the convenience store Wawa may contain undeclared milk allergenThe tea, punch and lemonade drinks were sold in five statesNo illnesses have been reported.TUESDAY, April 7, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Several popular drinks sold at Wawa are being recalled because they may contain an undeclared milk allergen.The recall includes 16-ounce bottles of Wawa:Iced tea lemonIced diet tea lemonDiet lemonadeFruit punchThe drinks were sold at stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia, Patch reported.A document provided by the company said the affected drinks include:Iced Tea LemonUPC: 726191018425Code date: May 15, 2026123 stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and VirginiaIced Diet Tea LemonUPC: 726191018548Code date: May 18, 20268 stores in New Jersey and PennsylvaniaDiet LemonadeUPC: 726191055901Code date: May 18, 202612 stores in Delaware and New JerseyFruit PunchUPC: 726191018432Code date: May 19, 202653 stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and VirginiaWawa said the recall was caused by a “temporary equipment issue” that may have mixed a milk allergen into the drinks.The company said the problem has since been fixed, and the products have been removed from store shelves.Anyone who bought these drinks should not consume them. Instead throw them away and contact Wawa for a refund by way of a gift card, Patch advised.The company said no illnesses had been reported as of Friday, Patch added.More informationWawa provided a full list of the affected stores here.SOURCE: Patch, April 6, 2026.What This Means For YouConsumers who shop at Wawa in one of the states mentioned and purchased any of the affected drinks should not drink them..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter