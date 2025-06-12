Public Health

Zicam and Orajel Swabs Recalled for Possible Fungal Contamination

Photo of the recalled Zicam® Cold Remedy Nasal Swabs, Zicam® Nasal AllClear Swabs, and Orajel™ Baby Teething Swabs.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Recalls
Fungal Infections

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com