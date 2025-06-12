Zicam and Orajel Swabs Recalled for Possible Fungal Contamination

Key TakeawaysCertain Zicam and Orajel swabs are being recalled for possible fungal contaminationThe affected swabs could pose serious health risks, especially for young kids or those with weak immune systemsNo illnesses or injuries have been reported.THURSDAY, June 12, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Some nasal and baby teething swabs from Zicam and Orajel are being recalled across the country because they may be contaminated with fungus, U.S. health officials said.The recall was announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after the manufacturer, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., found the problem during testing, CBS News reported.The issue was linked to the cotton components in the products, which may contain fungi, the company said.The recall includes:All lots of Zicam® Cold Remedy Nasal Swabs (UPC 732216301205)All lots of Zicam® Nasal AllClear Swabs (UPC 732216301656)All lots of Orajel™ Baby Teething Swabs (UPC 310310400002)The FDA said other Zicam and Orajel products are not part of the recall and are still safe to use.Anyone who has these recalled products should stop using them immediately, the FDA advised.Swabs that are contaminated with fungi can lead to serious infections, especially in children, people with weakened immune systems or those with other medical conditions.The FDA said the contamination could even cause life-threatening blood infections in rare cases.So far, no illnesses or serious injuries have been reported, CBS News said.Consumers can request a full refund at www.churchdwightrecall.com or call the company at (800) 981-4710.More informationRead the full recall notice at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.SOURCE: CBS News, June 11, 2025.What This Means For YouConsumers who have these Zicam or Orajel swabs at home should stop using them. The UPC codes should be checked and the recall site visited for a refund..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter